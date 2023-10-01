OFFERS
Suspect and officer injured in shooting on Hopi reservation Saturday night

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 1, 2023 9:54 a.m.

POLACCA, Ariz. - A Hopi Law Enforcement officer and a suspect were injured after exchanging shots in an incident in the First Mesa Villages on the Hopi reservation Sept. 30.

Officers were dispatched to a noise disturbance Saturday night when the confrontation occurred.

"While conducting the investigation, both the suspect and officer discharged their firearms," Hopi Law Enforcement Services said in a statement.

The officer and suspect were treated on scene and then transported to a hospital, the department said.

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs Crimoinla Investigations are assisting with the investigation.

"This is (an) active investigation and the identities of the suspect and the officer involved will not be disclosed at this point," Hopi Law Enforcement said. "There are no threats to the community at this time."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Hopi Law Enforcement Services at (928) 734-7340.

