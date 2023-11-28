Tónaaneesdizí Chapter continues push for new senior center

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Tónaneesdizí (Tuba City) Chapter Council of Nataanii officials were applauded by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren for their hard work in pushing for new construction funding for the Tuba City Senior Center.

“I really believe Tuba City is leading by example,” Nygren said. He emphasized the importance of a partnership among local leadership, Executive Branch program and the delegates of the 25th Navajo Nation Council in moving the Tuba City Senior Center forward.

The senior center project began prior to the pandemic. Initial funding for $5 million for the project was approved under Resolution CAP-35-18 and is funded through the Síhásin Fund for two years. The contract is between the Navajo Nation and the Tuba City chapter, which will manage the project as a Local Governance Act-certified chapter.

Also in attendance was Navajo Nation Council Delegate Casey Allan Johnson and Navajo Department of Health Executive Director Kim Russell.

Nygren also acknowledged the leadership of Council Delegate Otto Tso and the local community members who were watching the contract signing via livestream at Tuba City.

Information provided by OPVP.