Sexual assault victim assistance in Tuba City

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation serves sexual assault victims by providing a comprehensive medical treatment and confidential forensic evaluation by nurse experts.

The program has a registered nurse specially trained to provide care to sexual assault patients (adults and children). The sexual assault examiner conducts medical forensic examination and can serve as an expert witness in court. Nurses work with police, prosecutors, child protective serves and advocates to provide the best and most appropriate care.

The organization helps victims of sexual assault by:

Triage upon arrival to TCRHCC

Medical Screening/Evaluation and emergency department treatment if needed

Adult and children sexual assault examination within the facility

SANE service: forensic interview, forensic examination and collection of evidence if needed

Follow up services: Referral to mental health, outpatient clinics, Navajo Nation Social Service, and Hopi Tribal Social Services

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (TCRHCC) Emergency Department provides 24/7 Pediatric sexual assault examination unit in The Western Navajo Agency (SANE/SART Exam Rooms).

TCRHCC provides a ‘safe place’ for victims of sexual abuse to receive appropriate medical care, emotional support and individual comprehensive medical-legal examinations by a team of specially trained medical professionals. Call the SANE program at (928) 283-3280/3266 or the emergency department at (928) 283-3111.