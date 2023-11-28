Nygren commits $780,000 to Fort Defiance substance abuse program

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has signed a groundbreaking contract valued at nearly $780,000 with One Day At A Time Club, Inc., located in Fort Defiance, Arizona. The contract is funded under approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“This is a step in the right direction for those who need treatment and counseling support in their battle against addiction,” Nygren said.

With substance abuse being a pressing issue within the Nation, this partnership aims to address the urgent needs of individuals battling addiction.

The significant financial injection will support the creation of crucial positions dedicated to offering alcohol and substance abuse counseling services, including integrating cultural, traditional, and faith-based services to the Navajo community.

Nygren said this contract demonstrates a firm commitment to providing practical and accessible resources for those seeking help.

“This collaboration brings hope and renewed optimism to the Navajo people in their quest for healthier and brighter futures,” he said.

Information provided by OPVP.