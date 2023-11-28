Museum of Northern Arizona receives pottery donation
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 8:05 a.m.
The Museum of Northern Arizona recently received a large donation of historic and contemporary Hopi and other Pueblo pottery. MNA Registrar Hanna Person checks pieces in as they are unpacked, and MNA Curator of Anthropology Kelley Hays-Gilpin, Collections Manager Signe Valentinsson and NAU work-study student Abi Lewis move them into the Easton Collection Center. (Photos/MNA)
