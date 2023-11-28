OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sun, Dec. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7

Originally Published: November 28, 2023 8 a.m.

Medicare’s open enrollment period is Oct. 15 — Dec. 7 each year. Medicare health and drug plans can make changes each year—things like cost, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks.

People with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs during that period too.

How do people know if they need to change plans?

People in a Medicare health or prescription drug plan should always review the materials their plans send them, like the “Evidence of Coverage” (EOC) and “Annual Notice of Change” (ANOC). If their plans are changing, they should make sure their plans will still meet their needs for the following year. If they’re satisfied that their current plans will meet their needs for next year and it’s still being offered, they don’t need to do anything.

Call 1-800-MEDICARE or visit Medicare.gov for more information.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas