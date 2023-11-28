Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7

Medicare’s open enrollment period is Oct. 15 — Dec. 7 each year. Medicare health and drug plans can make changes each year—things like cost, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks.

People with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs during that period too.

How do people know if they need to change plans?

People in a Medicare health or prescription drug plan should always review the materials their plans send them, like the “Evidence of Coverage” (EOC) and “Annual Notice of Change” (ANOC). If their plans are changing, they should make sure their plans will still meet their needs for the following year. If they’re satisfied that their current plans will meet their needs for next year and it’s still being offered, they don’t need to do anything.

Call 1-800-MEDICARE or visit Medicare.gov for more information.