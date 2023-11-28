Around Winslow: Nov. 29

Festival of trees Nov. 28-Dec .3

The Chamber of Commerce is asking for donations for the annual Festival of Trees. This year the proceeds will benefit the community events and other Chamber sponsored events. If you would like to donate (a tree, wreath, or some kind of Christmas decoration) on behalf of your business, club, organization or self. Please contact us at 928-289-2434 ASAP for details. The set-up date for your donated decorations is Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramsey Classic cheer tournament

WHS Spiritline coaches are planning the 2nd Annual Ramsey Classic. The event will take place Dec. 2. It will be an all day event.

Winslow Junior High Toy Drive

WJHS will accept donations for new toys up through Dec. 13. Toys will be distributed to children in foster care.

STEAM After School Dec. 1

The Winslow Public Library offers science, technology and art concepts to kids every other Friday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce Open House Dec. 12

The city of Winslow is seeking input on its general plan update draft, which can be found at www.winslowaz.gov. Open house at Winslow Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd Street at 5 p.m. or provide input on website under Citizens Update.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.