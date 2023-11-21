Red Mesa Lady Redskins basketball hits the road to face Ash Fork Spartans

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The Red Mesa High School girls basketball team is off and running.

In their season opener non-regional matchup Nov. 17 with the Ash Fork Spartans, the Lady Redskins were successful and defeated the home team, 38-30. Fueled by a pair of treys from Delilah Kee in the first quarter, Red Mesa quickly pulled out to a 19-6 lead by the end of the period.

They never trailed throughout the game. At the end of the third period, the Lady Redskins had increased the margin to 30-14. Ash Fork rebounded and sliced the Red Mesa lead to 38-30 by the end of the game.

"Well, we got the butterflies out," Red Mesa Coach Sandy Benally said. "Now I just need to get my starting five set. We have a strong inside game, now we need to add an outside game."

Kee is a great foundation for the outside game. She finished the game with five 3-pointers. Center Shyla Pipkin provided effective screens for Kee, and kept defenders at bay as she continued to hit from the outside throughout the contest. Merlynn Denezpi also played the center position.

Tianna Bradley is a bright spot for Red Mesa's defense.

"She gives point guards nightmares," Benally said. "She's very speedy, and steals the ball several times during a game."



Next up for the Lady Redskins is a road game with Grand Canyon Nov. 25. Tipoff for the girls varsity game is 5:30 p.m.