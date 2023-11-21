OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Red Mesa Lady Redskins basketball hits the road to face Ash Fork Spartans

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 8 a.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The Red Mesa High School girls basketball team is off and running.

In their season opener non-regional matchup Nov. 17 with the Ash Fork Spartans, the Lady Redskins were successful and defeated the home team, 38-30. Fueled by a pair of treys from Delilah Kee in the first quarter, Red Mesa quickly pulled out to a 19-6 lead by the end of the period.

They never trailed throughout the game. At the end of the third period, the Lady Redskins had increased the margin to 30-14. Ash Fork rebounded and sliced the Red Mesa lead to 38-30 by the end of the game.

photo

"Well, we got the butterflies out," Red Mesa Coach Sandy Benally said. "Now I just need to get my starting five set. We have a strong inside game, now we need to add an outside game."

Kee is a great foundation for the outside game. She finished the game with five 3-pointers. Center Shyla Pipkin provided effective screens for Kee, and kept defenders at bay as she continued to hit from the outside throughout the contest. Merlynn Denezpi also played the center position.

Tianna Bradley is a bright spot for Red Mesa's defense.

"She gives point guards nightmares," Benally said. "She's very speedy, and steals the ball several times during a game."

Next up for the Lady Redskins is a road game with Grand Canyon Nov. 25. Tipoff for the girls varsity game is 5:30 p.m.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas