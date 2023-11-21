Grant available for Navajo filmmakers

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation TV and Film (NNTVF) and Division of Diné Education (DODE) are pleased to announce the establishment of the Navajo Nation Filmmakers’ Grant Program (NNFGP).

This grant will award $6,500 to 10 individual Navajo Filmmakers as part of NNTVF’s vision to stimulate economic opportunity and create avenues of accessibility for a burgeoning Navajo Film Industry. NNFGP also serves as an unprecedented Language Revitalization effort that seeks to facilitate the development of original scripts that are at least 80% in the Diné Language. Accompanying this endeavor is a yearlong undertaking by NNTVF to organize the First Annual Navajo Nation Film Festival in 2024 where the finished projects will premier.

From Nov. 13 until Dec. 13, applications will be accepted for submission. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and be a citizen or resident of the Navajo Nation. Both novice and experienced filmmakers are encouraged to apply.

Applications must be accompanied by a grant proposal that includes a Film Synopsis, Treatment, a Production Budget (including the $6,500 grant), and a Script that is at least 80% in the Navajo Language. It is recommended that scripts be between 10-20 pages. Applicants may submit their scripts in English and if selected, translation support will be provided at a later date.

In December, a committee comprised of representatives from NNTVF and DODE will select 10 applicants to receive $6,500 to bring their short films to life. From the moment our Filmmakers receive these funds until the deadline for film submission, NNTVF and DODE are committed to providing technical and linguistic support to ensure each filmmaker’s success.

“We here at NNTVF are excited to present this opportunity, in collaboration with DODE, to enable modern media storytelling with inspired Navajo talent. This is a meaningful step in our mission to cultivate a sustainable and thriving media industry on the Navajo Nation,” stated NNTVF Program Manager Edsel Pete.

For more information, please contact Navajo Nation TV and Film at (928) 871-7826 or nntvf.servicerequest@navajo-nsn.gov.