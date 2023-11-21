Around Winslow: Nov. 22

Festival of trees Nov. 28-Dec .3

The Chamber of Commerce asks for donations for the annual Festival of Trees. Proceeds will benefit community events and Chamber sponsored events. If you would like to donate a tree, wreath, or some kind of Christmas decoration on behalf of your business, club, organization or self. Contact us at (928) 289-2434. The set-up date for your donated decorations is Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

STEAM After School Dec. 1

The Winslow Public Library offers science, technology and art concepts to kids every other Friday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce Open House Dec. 12

The city of Winslow is seeking input on its general plan update draft, which can be found at www.winslowaz.gov. Open house at Winslow Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd Street at 5 p.m. or provide input on website under Citizens Update.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention

NACOG Aging is hosting a Tai Chi class at 11 a.m. every Monday at the Girl Scout House at the corner of Loy Engelhardt Way & N Colorado Ave. The program is free.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.