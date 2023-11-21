Around the Rez: Nov. 22

Learn conversational Navajo

Students will learn basic Dine' sounds, greetins, clan introductions, counting and verbs as well as how to read, write and speak basic words. The class is put on by the Center for Youth Eductaion and Community Advancement in Flagstaff. It takes place Jan. 9-April 23. The cost is $20 for the application, with scholraships available. Registration is open Nov. 3-Dec. 31 and is on a first come, first serve basis. More information is available from Shabnam at 602-206-0099.

Breast & cervical cancer screening Holbrook Nov. 28

North Country Healthcare Holbrook, 2109 Navajo Blvd. Nov. 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.. It is recommended that women between the ages of 21-65 have a Pap test (cervical cancer test) every 3 years. A woman is eligible for a digital mammogram screening if she is 40 years or over, has not had a previous mammogram in the past year, has no current breast problems or complaints. All major insurances accepted, no referral needed. Please bring picture ID and insurance card. Call our team to see if you qualify for no-cost or reduced screenings. 928-333-7075.

Keep on Moving It run/walk

Winslow Indian Health Care Center is hosting a 1 mile walk/run. There will be headlamps for the first 60 participants, a turkey raffle and diabetes screenings. For more info call 928-289-8065 or email hiwc@wihcc.org. Nov. 27, 10 a.m. - Teesto Community Center

Hopi Holiday Bazaar Dec.2-3

A Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for the Peace Academy Gymnasium (formerly Hopi Mission School) in Kykotsmovi, Ariz. on Dec. 2-3. The bazaar will start at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. each day. It’s not too early to start your Christmas shopping. Join us as we embark on this festive season with our families, friends and relatives. Arts & Crafts and food booths are available on a first come, first served basis. Vendor fee is $30 per day, per vendor. A Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Card is also required. For a peddlers permit, you may call (928) 734 – 3172. This is a drug & alcohol free event. Sponsored by DHD Events. For more information or to secure a space, please call (928) 737 – 0174.

Piñon Night of Lights Dec. 8

The Piñon High School & PAMS student council and staff present the second annual Piñon Night of Lights Dec. 8. Light parade at 5 p.m. at Piñon Chapter House. Holiday bazaar at 6 p.m. in PHS cafeteria, Winter wonder lane 6 p.m. in gym. Mini house holiday decorating competition. Community voting for the best parade float and Winter Wonder Lane entry. Contact adudley@pusdatsa.org