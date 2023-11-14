Scholarships available for animal lovers on Rez

KANAB, Utah — To help create the animal welfare leaders of the future, Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) and Southern Utah University (SUU) are offering scholarship opportunities for members of the Navajo Nation.

Opportunities include a SUU online Bachelor of General Studies (BGS) degree designed for animal services, as well as four seats for animal services professional development certificate courses.



Scholarship applications must be submitted online at navajonationpets.com/scholarships by Dec. 4.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Navajo Nation animal lovers to learn about animal welfare best practices,” said Aimee Charlton, senior manager of learning and higher education at Best Friends Animal Society. “Even after one course, the graduates can earn credentials that uplevel their resume and provide them an entry point into working in animal welfare and making a huge difference for both the people and animals in their communities.”

Scholarship awards will be announced Dec. 18 and recipients may start coursework as soon as Jan. 8, 2024. Recipients will have a reasonable period of time to finish the degree with the tuition waiver.



Credits earned by completing animal services professional certificates can be applied as electives toward this bachelor’s degree.

At the time of the award of the scholarship, the recipient should either work or plan to work with animals directly for the Navajo Nation, Department of Natural Resources or with an animal welfare nonprofit or other organization who is supporting the Nation in this way. Additional BFAS/SUU scholarships will be offered annually through 2026.

Best Friends Animal Society is an animal welfare organization working to end the killing of shelter animals by 2025.

Information provided by Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.