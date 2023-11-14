Hunter shot and killed in Navajo County

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A man was killed while hunting on the Navajo Nation Nov. 5.

The fatality occurred when another hunter shot the individual while hunting elk on Unit 5 on the Navajo Nation.

The area includes Unit 5A, a small area east of Many Farms and 5B, which spans from Chinle in the north and includes Ft. Defiance and Pine Springs south of the reservation.

The Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations Department the Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident.

The Nation has not released any further information.

The Division of Natural Resources / Department of Fish and Wildlife extends its condolences to the victim’s family and to the individual involved in the incident.



Stay safe while hunting

The Department of Fish and Wildlife reminds hunters of the basic firearm safety rules while handling firearms and while hunting:



• Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

• Always point your muzzle in a safe direction.







• Be sure of your target and beyond.

• Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

The Department also reminds all hunters to read and follow all Navajo Nation Hunting Laws and Regulations. Please be safe while out hunting.

Information provided by Office of the President and Vice President.