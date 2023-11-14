Hiyo Yazzie, Tara Seaton and others named champions at Indian National Finals Rodeo

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Champions of the 2023 Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) were recently announced.

The INFR is the premier platform for Native American cowboys and cowgirls to showcase their skills, and this year’s champions have genuinely made their communities proud. The Indian National Finals Rodeo was held Oct. 24-28, at South Point Equestrian Center - Las Vegas, Nevada.

“On behalf of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, we congratulate all of our Diné athletes who dedicate and sacrifice so much to these great sporting competitions. We are proud of each of you and we also thank your families and everyone who offers their support for them,” said Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

The 2023 INFR Champions from the Navajo Nation include:

All Around Cowboy: Hiyo Yazzie, Brimhall, N.M.

All Around Cowgirl: Tara Seaton, Winslow, AZ

Bareback: Evan Betony, Tonalea, AZ.

Ladies Breakaway: Janae Todacheenie, Indian Wells, AZ

Steer Wrestling: Tydon Tsosie, Crownpoint, N.M.

Team Roping, Header: Trey Begay, Tuba City, AZ

Team Roping, Heeler: Dennison Boone, Tohatchi, N.M.

The INFR Junior/Senior World Champions include Royd Billie, Navajo Nation, for Junior Bull Riding.

This year’s champions represent the best in Indian rodeo, embodying the mission of the INFR “to provide, promote, and preserve the advancement of Professional Indian Rodeo by empowering families, youth, and communities through positive role modeling, educational opportunities, competition, culture, and tradition,” the council said.

Since its inception in 1976, the INFR has grown to become the most significant and oldest Indian Rodeo Organization worldwide. It sanctions nearly 700 rodeos annually and offers over a million dollars in prize money. The organization spans 11 regions across the United States and Canada, with members ranging from 8 to 80 years old.

The INFR works tirelessly to increase awareness and preservation of the organization for its professional Indian Cowboys and Cowgirls. It provides a pathway for athletes to progress from youth and college rodeo to professional status, and since 2005, its scholarship program has provided over $50,000 in aid to members.