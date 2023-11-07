Winslow Bulldogs volleyball finishes 10th, ends season at state first round

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs volleyball team ended the 2023 season with a loss to Fountain Hills in the 3A State first round Nov. 4.

The Bulldogs (6-4, 12-6) entered the state playoffs ranked No. 10. They won a play-in match with Camp Verde Oct. 31, sweeping the Cowboys 3-0, (25-21, 25-14, 25-17).

Facing Fountain Hills (10-2, 13-4), the Lady Bulldogs were eliminated when they lost the match 3-0 (12-25, 10-25, 22-25.

Throughout the season, Winslow had several standout players. Jaci Gonnie topped the Winslow players in three categories; kills (281), serving aces (72), and digs (429). Ajhana Tagler tallied 74 total blocks, and Holly Nelson had 387 assists on the season.