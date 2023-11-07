OFFERS
Winslow Bulldogs volleyball finishes 10th, ends season at state first round

The Winslow Bulldogs volleyball team ended their season at the 3A State first round. (Submitted photo)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 11:05 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs volleyball team ended the 2023 season with a loss to Fountain Hills in the 3A State first round Nov. 4.

The Bulldogs (6-4, 12-6) entered the state playoffs ranked No. 10. They won a play-in match with Camp Verde Oct. 31, sweeping the Cowboys 3-0, (25-21, 25-14, 25-17).

Facing Fountain Hills (10-2, 13-4), the Lady Bulldogs were eliminated when they lost the match 3-0 (12-25, 10-25, 22-25.

Throughout the season, Winslow had several standout players. Jaci Gonnie topped the Winslow players in three categories; kills (281), serving aces (72), and digs (429). Ajhana Tagler tallied 74 total blocks, and Holly Nelson had 387 assists on the season.

