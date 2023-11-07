OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sat, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Tuba City volleyball upsets Chinle at 3A State play-in
Warriors fall to Snowflake in state first round

The Tuba CIty Warriors volleyball team ended the 2023 season with a loss the Snowflake in the 3A State first round. (Photo/TCHS)

The Tuba CIty Warriors volleyball team ended the 2023 season with a loss the Snowflake in the 3A State first round. (Photo/TCHS)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 10:48 a.m.

CHINLE, Ariz. — It was a surprise upset Oct. 31 in the 3A State Volleyball play-in when No. 22 Tuba City eliminated No. 11 Chinle in a single elimination matchup.

The Warriors accomplished the win in five close sets. The Wildcats won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-20. The Warriors rebounded to take the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. In a close tiebreaker, Tuba City toppled the Wildcats 16-14 to advance to the first round of the 3A State Championships at Mesa High School.

On Nov. 4, Tuba City faced off with the Snowflake Lobos in a single elimination match. The Lobos took the match 3-0 (5-18, 25-15, 25-9). The Lobos played Odyssey Institute later in the day winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-19).

Snowflake now heads to the semifinals with Monument Valley Nov. 7.

Tuba City and Chinle finished the season with several recognitions. Lady Warrior Ragen Bilagody is the block leader with 116 for the year. She's also second on the team in serving aces with 28. Thaila Clitso is the top server with 48 aces.

Shawnelle Goodluck leads the digs with 317, and Clitso tallied 383 assists on the season. Chloe Begay led the offensive efforts at the net with 99 kills. Goodluck was the season leader in receptions with 206.

Chinle's Qoah Yazzie is the stats leader in three categories: digs (217), kills (212) and blocks (87). Meadow Honanie leads the serving aces category with 41 and receptions with 162. Setter Connie Burns had 224 assists, and Hailey Burns was close behind with 220.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas