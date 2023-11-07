Tuba City volleyball upsets Chinle at 3A State play-in

CHINLE, Ariz. — It was a surprise upset Oct. 31 in the 3A State Volleyball play-in when No. 22 Tuba City eliminated No. 11 Chinle in a single elimination matchup.

The Warriors accomplished the win in five close sets. The Wildcats won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-20. The Warriors rebounded to take the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. In a close tiebreaker, Tuba City toppled the Wildcats 16-14 to advance to the first round of the 3A State Championships at Mesa High School.

On Nov. 4, Tuba City faced off with the Snowflake Lobos in a single elimination match. The Lobos took the match 3-0 (5-18, 25-15, 25-9). The Lobos played Odyssey Institute later in the day winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-19).

Snowflake now heads to the semifinals with Monument Valley Nov. 7.

Tuba City and Chinle finished the season with several recognitions. Lady Warrior Ragen Bilagody is the block leader with 116 for the year. She's also second on the team in serving aces with 28. Thaila Clitso is the top server with 48 aces.

Shawnelle Goodluck leads the digs with 317, and Clitso tallied 383 assists on the season. Chloe Begay led the offensive efforts at the net with 99 kills. Goodluck was the season leader in receptions with 206.

Chinle's Qoah Yazzie is the stats leader in three categories: digs (217), kills (212) and blocks (87). Meadow Honanie leads the serving aces category with 41 and receptions with 162. Setter Connie Burns had 224 assists, and Hailey Burns was close behind with 220.