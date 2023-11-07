Navajo ultra-runner Timberlin Henderson wins Canyonlands 100-miler in Moab

MOAB, Utah — Navajo ultra runner Timberlin Henderson made history by securing first place at the Canyonlands 100 Mile Ultra in Moab, Utah Oct. 28-29.

Henderson completed the race in 19 hours, 50 minutes, and 26 seconds. In a thrilling finish, Henderson sprinted the final four miles to overtake the lead runner, winning with a mere 28-second lead.

Henderson, from Fruitland, New Mexico, dedicated his 100-mile run to the Green House Healthy Team on Charity Miles, raising funds for Every Mother Counts, a non-profit organization committed to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother..

"That organization speaks the most to me on the app," Henderson said. "In my Navajo culture, we are taught to respect and protect women as they are the creators of life. In that way we protect and cherish them because without them, there is no culture, no history, no life. By contributing my miles to Every Mother Counts, I not only run for myself but also for the women of this world who need more resources.”

Henderson's victory at the Canyonlands is just the latest accomplishment in his remarkable running career. In 2023, he was awarded a running scholarship from All in Trail Collective and is working with professional runner Joe McConaughy. He was also the January 2023 Winner of the Arches Ultra 50 mile and the 2022, 2023 Monument Valley 50 mile Winner and current course record holder.

As a former NCAA runner for Western Colorado University, Henderson continues to represent his Navajo culture through his passion for running. "I want to show the Indigenous community how our running can be our voice. Our running can be medicine for our people, a vital tool in healing not only our land but ourselves as well," he said.

In addition to his running, Henderson represents non-profit organization Fundamental Needs, which builds running water systems for Navajo families without access to clean water. The group's mission is to work with communities to alleviate the suffering caused by inadequate access to clean drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, education, electricity, a proper food source, and any other problem identified by the community.

For more information about Fundamental Needs visit www.fundamentalneeds.net.