Monument Valley volleyball heads to state semifinals

KAYENTA, Ariz. —Monument Valley Mustangs volleyball advanced to the semifinals of the 3A State tournament Nov. 4 after defeating Benjamin Franklin High School, 4-1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22).

The undefeated Lady Mustangs (14-0, 17-0) won their second straight elimination match and will face Snowflake in a state semifinal match Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe.

If the Mustangs defeat Snowflake they’ll move on to the championship match against the winner of the Valley Christian (No. 1) and Northwest Christian (No. 4) match, which will be played at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

Monument Valley has had the services of several strong players this season. Offensively, Tehya Yazzie leads the serving aces stat with 65 on the season. Adriana Dominguez is next with 53, and Kaleilanamaria Maiva has tallied 50 on the year.

Dominguez has almost double the number of digs as any of her teammates with 397 digs. Kaleigh Manygoats is second with 209, and Maiava contributed 208.

The team’s starting setter Manygoats, has an impressive number of assists with 694. At the net, Yazzie has 241 kills, Maiava added 211, and Melanie Kescoli accounted for 154.

Dominguez leads the team with 596 receptions, followed by Yazzie with 232, and Ashlyn Singer tallied 113.

The Mustangs captured the 3A North Regional championships Oct. 28 defeating the Window Rock Scouts in three sets 25-14, 25-18 and 25-18.