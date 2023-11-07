Holbrook football stopped at first round of state playoffs

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Holbrook Roadrunners wound up the 2023 football season Nov. 3 at the 3A State Championships first round.

After a string of seven wins, including a 2A Little Colorado regional championship, they dropped a 56-6 loss to the top-ranked Pima Roughriders in the first round of the state playoffs.

In regional play, they were undefeated, and tallied a 7-0 Region, and 7-3 overall mark. Their only losses of the season were the first three games of the season, two of which were against 3A high schools.