The Navajo Nation Council and the Office of the Speaker hosted a Trunk or Treat event and costume contest event at their offices in Window Rock, N.M. The prizes for the contest were two kids’ bicycles and tablet computers. In Shiprock, RezRoads Rescue, Turqoise Paw Rescue participate in Trunk or Treat. In Arizona, a Kayenta school participated in pumpkin carving fun.

Photo Gallery Halloween around the Rez