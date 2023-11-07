OFFERS
Bulldogs crosscountry teams compete at 3A State Championships

The Winslow Bulldogs crosscountry team competed at the 3A State Championships Nov. 4. (Submitted photo)

The Winslow Bulldogs crosscountry team competed at the 3A State Championships Nov. 4. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: November 7, 2023 11:03 a.m.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs boys and girls crosscountry teams competed at the Division III State Championships Nov. 4.

The boys team placed 15th out of 31 schools at the state championships.

Page High School won the title, with Symond Martin placing 2nd with a time of 16:17.

Bulldog Jace Coochwikvia was the top finisher for the boys team, finishing in the 5,000 meter race in 23rd place with a time of 17:21.

Leon Barton followed, placing 39th with a time of 17:37. Terrell Masawytewa placed 117th at 18:48, Tyren Puhuhefvaya 125th with 18:55, Leandro Todacheenie 145th with 19:14.

Chandler Williams placed 217th with a time of 20:59, and Jayden Albert finished in 223rd with a time of 21:25.

The Lady Bulldogs finished 9th out of 20 schools.

Bulldog Raeanna Becenti finished 61st with a time of 22:36. Jocelyn Farland finished 65th with a time of 22:52. Lana Westover finished 75th with a time of 23:06, Kaia Talashie finished 83rd with a time of 23:16, Tatum Henling finished 86th with a time of 23:20, Keilon David finished 118th with a time of 24:37, and Lilyana Jones finished 144th with a time of 26:43.

