Around Winslow: Nov. 8

Native American Heritage Month Festival Nov. 15

The festival will be Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Route 66 Plaza in downtown Winslow. There will be arts and craft vendors, music, food and dancers. Admission is free.

Rock Your Mocs Nov. 15

There wil be a Rock Your Mocs event walking from the Gazebo to Pavilion and back from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention

NACOG Aging is hosting a Tai Chi class at 11 a.m. every Monday at the Girl Scout House at the corner of Loy Engelhardt Way & N Colorado Ave. The program is free.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

