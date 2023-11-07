Around the Rez: Nov. 8

Rock Your Mocs Week Nov. 12-18

NACA will be sponsoring its annual Rock Your Mocs Week, encouraging everyone to celebrate their traditional attire. More information is available by visiting www.facebook.com/NACAFlagstaff. There will be a virtual 2k/5k walk or run this year. Contact NACA Wellness Center at (928) 773-1245 ext. 221.

Keep on Moving It run/walk

Winslow Indian Health Care Center is hosting a 1 mile walk/run. There will be headlamps for the first 60 participants, a turkey raffle amd diabetes screenings. For more info call 928-289-8065 or email hiwc@wihcc.org.

Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - Whitecone Multi-purpose Building

Nov. 20, 10 a.m. - Dilkon Medical Center

Nov. 27, 10 a.m. - Teesto Community Center

Parks and Recreation visit Leupp Nov. 8

On Nov. 8, Coconino County Parks and Recreation’s “Rec on Wheels” will visit Leupp for Family Engagement Night, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at Leupp Elementary School. The Family Engagement Night is coordinated by the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools and has the theme of An Evening of Storytelling. Rec on Wheels will be providing lawn games and play equipment, also attending is the Flagstaff PALS Mobile. More information is available at www.facebook.com/coconinoparksandrec.

Leupp Community Thanksgiving Nov. 19

Leupp First PResbyterian Church invites the community to its annual Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 19 after the 11 a.m. service. A turkey shoot is scheduled for Nov. 11 at the old Leupp Church target range by the Little Colorado River. The church is located 2.5 miles north of Navjo Routes 2 and 15 junction. More information is availabel at asmallcanyon@fusd1.org.

From Beauty is the Land writing workshop Nov. 18

An interactive writing workshop about the past, present, and future of Dinétah, with poet and artist Amber McCrary and creative writing professor Shaina Nez is planned. They will explore how writing helps understand the environmental challenges shaping the landscape. Participants will receive a free copy of The Diné Reader and lunch. 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Flagstaff public library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. Free, register at azhumanities.org.

Monument Valley Veterans Marathon Nov. 18

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is located 23 miles northeast of Kayenta, Arizona. The park straddles the Arizona/Utah border, and the races all start and finish in Arizona. There is a marathon, half-marathon and 5K fun run. Your registration includes professional timing, light pre-race food, finisher’s medal, on-course support, long-sleeve tech shirt, post-race food and entertainment. All proceeds benefit community health and wellness programs on the Navajo Nation.



Piñon Night of Lights Dec. 8

The Piñon High School & PAMS student council and staff present the second annual Piñon Night of Lights Dec. 8. Light parade at 5 p.m. at Piñon Chapter House. Holiday bazaar at 6 p.m. in PHS cafeteria, Winter wonder lane 6 p.m. in gym. Mini house holiday decorating competition. Community voting for the best parade float and Winter Wonder Lane entry. Contact adudley@pusdatsa.org for info or table submission.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon., Tues., Wed. and Fri. at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Navajo Bingo Fridays

WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.