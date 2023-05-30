Winslow Public Housing Authority waiting list for public housing and Section 8 vouchers closes May 31

WINSLOW, Ariz. - The Winslow Public Housing Authority (WPHA) has announced the opening of its waiting list for the Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs.

As per the guidelines outlined in 24 CFR 982.206, the WPHA is required to provide public notice for the opening of their waiting list.

Starting Nov. 1, 2022, the WPHA began accepting pre-applications for individuals and families seeking assistance through the Public Housing and Section 8 programs. The waiting list will remain open until Wednesday, May 31 at 4 p.m., providing interested applicants with ample time to submit their information.

To obtain a pre-application, interested individuals can visit the Winslow Public Housing Authority office located at 900 Henderson Square, Winslow. Alternatively, the pre-application can also be obtained online through the official website of the Winslow city government's Department of Public Housing at www.winslowaz.gov/department/publichousing.

The Winslow Public Housing Authority office operates between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., as well as 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., from Monday to Friday, allowing applicants to collect and submit their pre-applications during these hours.

Applicants are advised that completed and signed applications will be accepted only if they meet the eligibility criteria set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These criteria typically consider factors such as family composition and income. The WPHA may also conduct reference checks and criminal background screenings as part of the application process.

For more information about the Section 8 voucher program and the public housing waiting list, individuals can contact the Winslow Public Housing Authority directly at (928) 289-4617.