Verizon announces 5G Ultra Wideband across northern Arizona

Customers in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Wickenburg, Winslow, Pinetop Lakeside and Show Low now benefit from new high-performance 5G technology

PHOENIX — Residents and businesses across Arizona will soon have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon’s 5G network.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband brings power and performance comparable to a wired broadband internet connection to customers’ pockets, the company said in a release.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to download large documents and stream movies in HD audio, play console quality games and conductvideo chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.

“Verizon’s expansion into new markets across Arizona will connect more residents and visitors with this advanced technology across our great state," Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Danny Seiden said. “The availability of this platform for innovation will continue to advance technological and economic growth in our communities.”

“Verizon is widely known for having an extremely reliable 5G network experience, and we are working aggressively to bring this positive impact to more areas in Arizona,” said Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon.

These deployments use Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple Arizona markets, and will add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available. This additional bandwidth, which will be available at the end of this year, will provide exceptional speed and capacity.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service in Arizona will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

For customers in Arizona, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely.

Verizon Home Internet is fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more, the company said.. Plans start at $25 per month Visit verizon.com/home for availability.