Verizon announces 5G Ultra Wideband across northern Arizona
Customers in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Wickenburg, Winslow, Pinetop Lakeside and Show Low now benefit from new high-performance 5G technology
PHOENIX — Residents and businesses across Arizona will soon have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon’s 5G network.
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband brings power and performance comparable to a wired broadband internet connection to customers’ pockets, the company said in a release.
Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to download large documents and stream movies in HD audio, play console quality games and conductvideo chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.
“Verizon’s expansion into new markets across Arizona will connect more residents and visitors with this advanced technology across our great state," Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Danny Seiden said. “The availability of this platform for innovation will continue to advance technological and economic growth in our communities.”
“Verizon is widely known for having an extremely reliable 5G network experience, and we are working aggressively to bring this positive impact to more areas in Arizona,” said Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon.
These deployments use Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple Arizona markets, and will add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available. This additional bandwidth, which will be available at the end of this year, will provide exceptional speed and capacity.
Lastly, the addition of 5G service in Arizona will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.
For customers in Arizona, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely.
Verizon Home Internet is fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more, the company said.. Plans start at $25 per month Visit verizon.com/home for availability.
- Verizon announces 5G Ultra Wideband across northern Arizona
- NAU Student Spotlight: Jayme Biakeddy
- Interior Secretary's Grand Canyon visit encourages tribes
- Winslow nursing graduates honored during pinning ceremony
- FBI investigating U.S. Border Patrol killing of Tohono O’odham citizen May 18
- Northland Pioneer College celebrates welding grads
- "Reservation Dogs" returns for season three this August
- Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Tuba City
- At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia
- Indian Country loses a ‘Small Giant’
- Verizon announces 5G Ultra Wideband across northern Arizona
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- NAU Student Spotlight: Jayme Biakeddy
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Tuba City
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Winslow Levee to undergo reconstruction with funding from Arizona, Navajo County and Winslow
- Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Set for Surprise Demolition
- Interior Secretary's Grand Canyon visit encourages tribes
- Navajo Nation leadership attends first phase of Little Colorado River adjudication trial
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: