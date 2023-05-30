Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma attends dedication of new sign at UofA

University of Arizona leaders welcomed Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma to campus May 25 for a ceremony to celebrate a new addition to the sign outside Old Main. It now includes the building's name in Hopi: Kiisonvi refers to "the focal point of a community where thoughts and prayers become one to benefit all life. " There are plans to include more Indigenous languages on university building signs, with the hope of including all Native Nations in Arizona.