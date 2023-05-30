OFFERS
Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma attends dedication of new sign at UofA

University of Arizona leaders welcomed Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma to campus May 25 for a ceremony to celebrate a new addition to the sign outside Old Main. (Photo/UofA)

University of Arizona leaders welcomed Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma to campus May 25 for a ceremony to celebrate a new addition to the sign outside Old Main. (Photo/UofA)

Originally Published: May 30, 2023 10:19 a.m.

University of Arizona leaders welcomed Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma to campus May 25 for a ceremony to celebrate a new addition to the sign outside Old Main. It now includes the building's name in Hopi: Kiisonvi refers to "the focal point of a community where thoughts and prayers become one to benefit all life. " There are plans to include more Indigenous languages on university building signs, with the hope of including all Native Nations in Arizona.

University of Arizona leaders welcomed Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma to campus May 25 for a ceremony to celebrate a new addition to the sign outside Old Main. (Photo/UofA)

