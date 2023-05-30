Hopi High School renames crosscountry meet after legendary coach Rick Baker

Following governing board approval on May 10, Hopi Jr./Sr. High School is proud to announce that the Hopi Cross Country Invite is now the Rick Baker Invite. This year's meet will be held on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. Coach Baker is "The Legend" Not only is he a national cross country coach of the year and an NFHS Hall of Famer, but he is also truly a mentor to r students and an inspiration to us all. We are extremely proud of Coach Baker and appreciate his continued service to our community.