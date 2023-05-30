OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Thu, June 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Hopi High School renames crosscountry meet after legendary coach Rick Baker

Hopi High Coach Rick Baker gives the girls cross country team a motivational speech before the start of their race Nov. 4. Stan Bindell/NHO

Hopi High Coach Rick Baker gives the girls cross country team a motivational speech before the start of their race Nov. 4. Stan Bindell/NHO

Originally Published: May 30, 2023 11:04 a.m.

Following governing board approval on May 10, Hopi Jr./Sr. High School is proud to announce that the Hopi Cross Country Invite is now the Rick Baker Invite. This year's meet will be held on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. Coach Baker is "The Legend" Not only is he a national cross country coach of the year and an NFHS Hall of Famer, but he is also truly a mentor to r students and an inspiration to us all. We are extremely proud of Coach Baker and appreciate his continued service to our community.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas