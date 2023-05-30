Grand Canyon National Park Star Party returns for 33rd year June 10-17

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The thirty-third annual Grand Canyon Star Party will be held June 10 - 17 on both the South and North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

National parks such as Grand Canyon are protective havens for some of the last remaining dark skies in the United States.



The event is sponsored by the National Park Service, Grand Canyon Conservancy, the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, and the Saguaro Astronomy Club of Phoenix. Numerous telescopes will offer views of planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars, as well as double stars, star clusters, nebulae, and distant galaxies. By day, keep an eye out for solar telescopes pointed at the sun. Weather permitting, expect spectacular views of the universe!

On the South Rim, events include a nightly slide show from a special guest speaker at 8 p.m. in the plaza of the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. The list of speakers can be found on our webpage: Grand Canyon Star Party 2023, June 10-17 - Grand Canyon National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov) The talks are followed by free telescope viewing behind the building. Green-laser constellation tours will be offered nightly at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m.

Telescope viewing is best after 9 p.m. and continues well into the night; visitors may arrive any time after dark. A light source is recommended for the walk to the viewing area, but white lights are not permitted on the Telescope Lot.

On the North Rim, telescopes will be set up on the terrace of the Grand Canyon Lodge every evening.

Information provided by the NPS.