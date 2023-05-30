City of Winslow proclaims May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Day
WINSLOW, Ariz. - The city of Winslow proclaimed May 5 as Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Day at its May 9 city council meeting.
The city presented the proclamation to the proclamation to representatives of Alice's Place, a domestic violence prevention advocate.
"Alice's Place would like to thank the City Council and Mayor Cano for proclaiming May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Awareness Day in Winslow," the organization said in a social media post. "Although the 5 has passed, it is important to acknowledge that the MMIWR/ MMIWG2S crisis is a year-round epidemic that affects the United States and Canada."
Alice’s Place is dedicated to providing a wide array of services to victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence in our community.
We promote individual empowerment by providing safe, confidential choices and culturally sensitive support to victims and survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence through advocacy, shelter, education and resources.
Alice’s Place offers confidential refuge for victims of domestic/sexual violence and their children. Residents are able to find stability, respite, and support as they begin to rebuild their lives. The shelter provides food, clothing, and support services all free of charge to the client.
Alice's Place Victim Advocates are available 24/7 via the Crisis Hotline at (928) 289-3003 for anyone needing domestic / sexual violence support services.
