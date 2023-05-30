Around Winslow: Week of May 31

Winslow pool opens

the Winslow outdoor pool opened May 30 in winslow. Enjoy the new shade covers and waterslides.

June's Evening Jams

Every Saturday in June will be evening jams at the Route 66 Plaza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy local bands as they jam the night away.

Farmers Market Opening Day

Mother Road Farmers Market opening day is Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info, contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.

Movie Nights

Movie nights return to the outdoor pool at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. On June 6, "Strange World" will be showing. On June 26, "A Bug's Life" will be showing.

Electric Dance Party

On June 15, come dressed in your most eccentric dance outfit and meet the community on the dance floor. Ebrance safe space and express your inner child and DJ Chip lights up the dance floor. The location is Route 66 Plaza from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Fun Day

On July 1, There will be a variety of field day activities for all ages, including parents. Visit the outdoor pool from 9 a.m. to noon.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Fourth of July parade

Participate in the annual 4th of July parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the Recreation Department and travel through town as businesses and community members spread their patriotism.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

