Around the Rez: Week of May 31

KUYI Graduation/Promotion Shout-out Shot May 31

Do you have someone graduating or promoting? Do you want to wish them congratulations? Contact KUYI at (928) 738-5505 or email info@kuyi.net.

Coconino Community College Summer Bridge program open

Registration has begun for CCC's Native American Summer Bridge program. The program begins June 5. To register visit coconino.edu/nasc or call (928) 226-4323.

Diamondbacks Native American Recognition Day June 3

Join the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 25th Annual Native American Recognition Day. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will celebrate heritage and culture.

TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open

TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four-year-old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

STEM Camp

Girls grades 2-12 are invited to attend the free STEM Camp at Diné College in Tsaile June 9-11. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.

Shiprock Campmeeting/Trailride

Shiprock Pentecostal Church camp meeting and trailride is June 3 at 7:30 a.m. at milepost 102 on Hwy 491, five miles south of the Colo/NM state line. Riders receive prizes of saddles, hay, tack and feed. LUch and overnight camping and boarding are available. Registration is ongoing. call (505) 635-6186.

Warrior Leadership Summit June-July

Registration is open for the annual Warrior Leadership Summit June 29 to July 4 in Carlinville, Illinois. Questions and registration: Ron Hutchcraft Ministries at (870) 741-3300 or wls@oneagleswings.com.

HSAPC in -person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Celebrate Recovery Meetings

12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church in Gallup. All adults welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.