Winslow nursing graduates honored during pinning ceremony

Northland Pioneer College’s Winslow Campus Nursing Class of 2023 includes Steven Brinkerhoff, Marissa Cathey, Robert Cavazos, Terron Gore, Lisa Guzman, Tameshia Hawthorne, Alessandra Hurt and Jessica Todacheenie. (Photo/NPC)

Originally Published: May 23, 2023 3:49 p.m.

Friends, family and Northland Pioneer College (NPC) administration and faculty celebrated eight nursing graduates from the college’s Little Colorado, Winslow campus. The students were recognized for their outstanding achievement in a ceremony held at the historic 1st Street Gazebo in Winslow on May 12.

