Thu, May 25
Northland Pioneer College celebrates welding grads

Northland Pioneer College’s 2023 Welding Program graduates at the Painted Campus Graduates include Tegan Chacon, Nick Curnutte, Hayden Fischer, Matias Yazzie, Tristan Cowboy, Samuel Paschal, Isrrael Ramos, Jacob Richards, Camden Sells, Kyle Smith and Quintin Thomas. (Photo/NPC)

Northland Pioneer College's 2023 Welding Program graduates at the Painted Campus Graduates include Tegan Chacon, Nick Curnutte, Hayden Fischer, Matias Yazzie, Tristan Cowboy, Samuel Paschal, Isrrael Ramos, Jacob Richards, Camden Sells, Kyle Smith and Quintin Thomas. (Photo/NPC)

Originally Published: May 23, 2023 3:21 p.m.

TAYLOR, Ariz. - Forty-six Northland Pioneer College (NPC) welding graduates were recognized for their achievements in a May 11, 2023 ceremony at Taylor’s Rodeo Park.

Douglas Seaman, owner of Sentry Welding Supply in Lakeside addressed attendees, delivering the ceremony’s keynote. Much to the crowd’s merriment, the ceremony concluded with a fun “string game” pitting the completers from each campus/center against each other.

The trophy — a golden metal piece of art created 16 years ago by NPC Faculty in Welding Randall Hoskins — went to the winning team from the St. Johns Center for the second year in a row.

