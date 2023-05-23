Northland Pioneer College celebrates welding grads
TAYLOR, Ariz. - Forty-six Northland Pioneer College (NPC) welding graduates were recognized for their achievements in a May 11, 2023 ceremony at Taylor’s Rodeo Park.
Douglas Seaman, owner of Sentry Welding Supply in Lakeside addressed attendees, delivering the ceremony’s keynote. Much to the crowd’s merriment, the ceremony concluded with a fun “string game” pitting the completers from each campus/center against each other.
The trophy — a golden metal piece of art created 16 years ago by NPC Faculty in Welding Randall Hoskins — went to the winning team from the St. Johns Center for the second year in a row.
