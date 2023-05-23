Around the Rez: May 24
KUYI Graduation/Promotion Shout-out Shot May 31
Do you have someone graduating or promoting? Do you want to wish them congratulations? Contact KUYI at (928) 738-5505 or email info@kuyi.net.
Coconino Community College Summer Bridge program open
Registration has begun for CCC's Native American Summer Bridge program. The program begins June 5. To register visit coconino.edu/nasc or call (928) 226-4323.
Diamondbacks Native American Recognition Day June 3
Join the Arizona Diamonbacks for the 25th Annual Native American Recognition Day. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will celebrate heritage and culture.
TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open
TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.
Rug Weaving Workshop
The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.
STEM Camp
Girls grades 2-12 are invited to attend the free STEM Camp at Diné College in Tsaile June 9-11. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.
Shiprock Campmeeting/Trailride
Shiprock Pentecostal Church camp meeting and trailride is June 3 at 7:30 a.m. at milepost 102 on Hwy 491, five miles south of the Colo/NM state line. Riders receive prizes of saddles, hay, tack and feed. LUch and overnight camping and boarding are available. Registration is ongoing. call (505) 635-6186.
Warrior Leadership Summit June-July
Registration is open for the annual Warrior Leadership Summit June 29 to July 4 in Carlinville, Illinois. Questions and registration: Ron Hutchcraft Ministries at (870) 741-3300 or wls@oneagleswings.com.
- Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Tuba City
- Navajo Nation President Nygren signs tourism legislation that includes I-40 study
- Winslow Levee to undergo reconstruction with funding from Arizona, Navajo County and Winslow
- Two Indigenous wins for Pulitzer Prize
- House Natural Resources Committee holds hearing on ICWA
- NAU Student Spotlight: Jayme Biakeddy
- Navajo Nation mourns loss of WWII veteran Steven Harrison
- Winslow nursing graduates honored during pinning ceremony
- Forced from Grand Canyon National Park, the Havasupai Tribe embraces spiritual homecoming
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Winslow Levee to undergo reconstruction with funding from Arizona, Navajo County and Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Nation leadership attends first phase of Little Colorado River adjudication trial
- Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Set for Surprise Demolition
