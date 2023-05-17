Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Tuba City
TUBA CITY — A man has died following a confrontation with Tuba City police officers May 8.
Around 11:30 a.m., the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District received a call of a domestic violence dispute at Navajo Housing Authority housing.
The suspect was seen with a weapon and a female was reportedly screaming for help, the department said in a press release.
Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect pointed a firearm in the direction of the officers, the department said.
An officer fired at the suspect but missed, and the suspect retreated into the residence, they said.
According to the department, officers set up a perimeter and began calling out to the suspect to surrender. At that time a woman approached the front door of the residence, resulting in a second engagement between the suspect and the officers.
During this encounter, shots were fired and struck the suspect. The suspect was rushed from the scene,
but later succumbed to his injuries. The woman and the officers were not harmed.
The incident has been referred to the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Set for Surprise Demolition
- Tens of thousands attend Gathering of Nations in New Mexico, world's largest powwow
- Final COVID restrictions lifted on Navajo Nation
- Navajo Nation Council passes resolution opposing New Mexico Indian Affairs appointee James Mountain
- Five awarded Navajo Nation Bilingual Seal Award
- Wearing red, Indigenous families honor missing relatives in Flagstaff and around the country
- Remains in California are Navajo woman Christine Lester; missing since 1987
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Bashas’ market celebrates reopening in Kayenta May 4 after interior remodel
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Navajo Nation leadership attends first phase of Little Colorado River adjudication trial
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Tribal members join Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corp. at groundbreaking of new Clarkddale hotel
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: