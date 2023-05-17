OFFERS
Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Tuba City

Stock photo

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: May 17, 2023 12:50 a.m.

TUBA CITY — A man has died following a confrontation with Tuba City police officers May 8.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District received a call of a domestic violence dispute at Navajo Housing Authority housing.

The suspect was seen with a weapon and a female was reportedly screaming for help, the department said in a press release.

Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect pointed a firearm in the direction of the officers, the department said.

An officer fired at the suspect but missed, and the suspect retreated into the residence, they said.

According to the department, officers set up a perimeter and began calling out to the suspect to surrender. At that time a woman approached the front door of the residence, resulting in a second engagement between the suspect and the officers.

During this encounter, shots were fired and struck the suspect. The suspect was rushed from the scene,

but later succumbed to his injuries. The woman and the officers were not harmed.

The incident has been referred to the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

