Sage Memorial Hospital changes COVID-19 policy

GANADO, Ariz. — Sage Memorial Hospital is implementing new COVID-19 policies. The changes are being made to reflect the end of the Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 that occurred on May 11 as well as the Navajo Nation mask mandate which was lifted by President Buu Nygren through Health Emergency Order May 5.

Beginning May 15, Sage Memorial will implement the following changes at all of their facilities:

• Vaccines: The Bivalent vaccine is provided in the Outpatient Clinic, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by appointment or walk-in.

• Screening: All screening requirements for patients, visitors and employees at all facilities will be lifted.

• Testing: COVID-19 testing will be done based on individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms as determined by the Outpatient Clinic, Emergency Department or Medical Telemetry.

• Masks: Patients, visitors, and employees have the option to wear masks at our facilities. However, those with flu-like symptoms will be required to wear a mask, which SMH will provide.

“This new policy is intended to provide a framework for returning our hospital to its pre-pandemic operations, while still striving to protect the health of our patients, visitors and employees,” said Director of Quality Management Sharon Edison. “Everyone should always follow basic infection control measures such as handwashing, covering up a cough or sneeze and avoiding crowds when you are sick.”

Sage Memorial Hospital will continue to monitor both local and national conditions and will adjust its policies as needed to comply with local and state health regulations.

Information provided by Sage Memorial Hospital.