Navajo Nation mourns loss of WWII veteran Steven Harrison

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.

– Navajo Nation leaders are

paying tribute to the life and

military service of the late

Steven Harrison, a member

of the Navajo Nation and

World War II veteran, who

passed away May 10 at the

age of 101. Harrison was

originally from Kimbeto,

New Mexico, located

within the Nageezi Chapter.

He is Bit'ahnii and born for

Tsenabahi ł nii.

“We cherish our Diné

warrior’s service to our

people and country. We are

saddened by the loss of Mr.

Harrison, but we recognize

that he leaves behind a

lasting legacy based on

his honorable military

service in World War II.

On behalf of the Navajo

Nation Council, we honor

his life and offer prayers for

strength and comfort for his

family and loved ones as

they lay him to rest,” said

Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

Harrison enlisted with the

U.S. Navy in May 1944 and

was honorably discharged

in May 1946. He earned

several honors for his service

in World War II including

the American Area Ribbon,

Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with

two bronze stars, the victory

medal, and the Philippine

Liberation Ribbon. He also

served on the USS Texas

battleship during his time

with the Navy.

“The First Lady and

I deeply respect and

appreciate the sacrifices

made by our veterans,” said

Navajo Nation President

Buu Nygren. “We extend

our condolences to Mr.

Harrison’s family during

this difficult time. Losing

a veteran is a loss not just

for the family but for the

entire Navajo Nation. His

invaluable service to our

great country will live on

forever in memory. The

countless lives he’s touched

and the freedom he helped

to protect. May his legacy

endure, and his service

to our country always be

remembered with gratitude

and respect.”

Following his military

service, Harrison worked

for Union Pacific, Santa Fe

Railroad, Southern Union

Gas Co., and built homes in

the Farmington, N.M. area.

He is survived by his five

daughters and one son.

Funeral services for

Harrison will be announced

by the family. Desert View

Funeral Home in Shiprock,

N.M. is working with

the family on the funeral

arrangements. The public

may contact Arlene M.

Johnson at (505) 444-1551

to make donations to the

family.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council