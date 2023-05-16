Navajo Nation mourns loss of WWII veteran Steven Harrison
Navajo Nation mourns loss of WWII veteran Steven Harrison
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.
– Navajo Nation leaders are
paying tribute to the life and
military service of the late
Steven Harrison, a member
of the Navajo Nation and
World War II veteran, who
passed away May 10 at the
age of 101. Harrison was
originally from Kimbeto,
New Mexico, located
within the Nageezi Chapter.
He is Bit'ahnii and born for
Tsenabahi ł nii.
“We cherish our Diné
warrior’s service to our
people and country. We are
saddened by the loss of Mr.
Harrison, but we recognize
that he leaves behind a
lasting legacy based on
his honorable military
service in World War II.
On behalf of the Navajo
Nation Council, we honor
his life and offer prayers for
strength and comfort for his
family and loved ones as
they lay him to rest,” said
Speaker Crystalyne Curley.
Harrison enlisted with the
U.S. Navy in May 1944 and
was honorably discharged
in May 1946. He earned
several honors for his service
in World War II including
the American Area Ribbon,
Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with
two bronze stars, the victory
medal, and the Philippine
Liberation Ribbon. He also
served on the USS Texas
battleship during his time
with the Navy.
“The First Lady and
I deeply respect and
appreciate the sacrifices
made by our veterans,” said
Navajo Nation President
Buu Nygren. “We extend
our condolences to Mr.
Harrison’s family during
this difficult time. Losing
a veteran is a loss not just
for the family but for the
entire Navajo Nation. His
invaluable service to our
great country will live on
forever in memory. The
countless lives he’s touched
and the freedom he helped
to protect. May his legacy
endure, and his service
to our country always be
remembered with gratitude
and respect.”
Following his military
service, Harrison worked
for Union Pacific, Santa Fe
Railroad, Southern Union
Gas Co., and built homes in
the Farmington, N.M. area.
He is survived by his five
daughters and one son.
Funeral services for
Harrison will be announced
by the family. Desert View
Funeral Home in Shiprock,
N.M. is working with
the family on the funeral
arrangements. The public
may contact Arlene M.
Johnson at (505) 444-1551
to make donations to the
family.
Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Set for Surprise Demolition
- Tens of thousands attend Gathering of Nations in New Mexico, world's largest powwow
- Final COVID restrictions lifted on Navajo Nation
- Navajo Nation Council passes resolution opposing New Mexico Indian Affairs appointee James Mountain
- Five awarded Navajo Nation Bilingual Seal Award
- Wearing red, Indigenous families honor missing relatives in Flagstaff and around the country
- Remains in California are Navajo woman Christine Lester; missing since 1987
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Bashas’ market celebrates reopening in Kayenta May 4 after interior remodel
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Navajo Nation leadership attends first phase of Little Colorado River adjudication trial
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Tribal members join Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corp. at groundbreaking of new Clarkddale hotel
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: