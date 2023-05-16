OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Land acknowledgement mural unveiled at University of New Mexico May 5

An Indigenous peoples’ land and territory acknowledgement was unveiled on May 5 and placed at the heart of the University of New Mexico campus. (Photo courtesy of UNM Marketing and Communications)

An Indigenous peoples’ land and territory acknowledgement was unveiled on May 5 and placed at the heart of the University of New Mexico campus. (Photo courtesy of UNM Marketing and Communications)

Kalle Benallie, Indian Country Today
Originally Published: May 16, 2023 2:20 p.m.

Land acknowledgement mural unveiled

at University of New Mexico May 5

Kalle Benallie

Indian Country Today

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Indigenous

peoples’ land and territory acknowledgement

was unveiled on May 5 and placed at the heart of

the University of New Mexico campus.

The mural is placed on the main level of

the Student Union Building that acknowledges

the university and their branches campus being

on the traditional homelands of the Pueblo of

Sandia and the pueblo, Navajo and Apache people have deep connections to the land and have

made significant contributions across the state.

“By respectfully honoring our history through

an Indigenous land and territory acknowledgment, we are formally, and gratefully, recognizing Indigenous Peoples as a vital part of our

Lobo DNA,” UNM president Garnett S. Stokes

said. “Our land acknowledgment has become a

foundational part of our identity as Lobos, and

I am proud that today it is becoming—quite

literally—a permanent part of our very infrastructure.”

Other universities have issued land acknowledgments across the country. One is Arizona

State University, which also has a high Native

student population and Native population in the

state.

Stokes spoke on how the student diversity

today does not look how it did when the school

opened in 1892. There were zero Native students in the beginning and almost none for the

next 35 years, according to Stokes.

Then from and since the tenure of President

James Zimmerman from 1927 to 1944, thousands of Native students have attended and

graduated the university.

Nearly 11 percent of New Mexico’s population is represented by 23 federally recognized Native nations, including 19 pueblos, three

Apache nations and the Navajo Nation. It makes

New Mexico the third largest Native population

per capita in the United States.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas