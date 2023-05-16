Indigenous author Julie Buchholtz debuts childrens book that explores Native American identity

By Stacy Thacker

Native News Online

J

ulie Buchholtz didn’t plan for an internet

search to change her life, but it did.

Buchholtz, a member of the Bay Mills

Indian Tribe, dreamed of being a published

author. She has always been a writer, at least

to her children. When they were growing up,

she would write them stories and enjoyed

creating new adventures to take her children

on.

Now, she has the opportunity to share her

newest story, “Who Am I?” with a larger

audience when her first children’s book

releases this July.

Buchholtz’s journey started in 2021 when

she was playing with the idea of finding a

publisher. She stumbled upon the Cherry

Lake Publishing Group’s Own Voice, Own

Stories Award during her search and kept the

opportunity in the back of her mind.

The award is held annually by the publishing

group’s imprint, Sleeping Bear Press, and

is geared toward a children’s picture book

written by a new author who comes from a

historically marginalized group.

As she walked the beach of Lake Superior

in Brimley, Michigan and worked on other

tasks, she found herself thinking about the

award and about her story.

“I almost formulated this story just while

I was doing other things and then I finally

sat down about a month later and it just kind

of came to me and at that point it was just

kind of like, ‘’OK, it’s really important to

showcase my Native heritage and there’s not

enough books featuring Native protagonists,’”

Buchholtz’ said.

So, Buchholtz started writing a story about

the little brown-skinned girl and Big Mama.

The book, “Who Am I?” takes readers on a

journey as a mother explains to her daughter

her identity and how that fits into the world

around her.

“My inspiration for my book is my

background, my Native heritage,” Buchholtz

said. “It’s so important for all children to have

representation in books and to see themselves

in the characters and their culture.”

Buchholtz is a former teacher and knows

the importance of representation for young

people. She said students are likely to be more

engaged when the content relates to them

and when they are engaged, they are more

successful in learning.

“I just thought about it, that really, for

Native children and minority students, they

actually have a disadvantage in school in

some ways when they can’t relate to text

used,” she said. “I think all children deserve

to read books where they can identify with the

main characters.”

Buchholtz said it was also important for her

characters to be Native Americans living in a

modern world because many books reference

Native Americans as people of the past, she

said, adding that the people and culture are

alive and well.

“I want them to see themselves, today, in

those characters,” she said. “A bit of the past

and a bit of the present.”

It took about two years and countless

revisions to complete the book. It was a test

of patience but also an exciting time for

Buchholtz who didn’t even think she’d win

the award. When she hit the submit button,

she said she wasn’t expecting to get anything

back but a consolation email thanking her for

applying.

When she got the email announcing she was

the grand prize winner, she sat in disbelief,

shaking. Her journey had led her to this

opportunity and now it was a reality.

Buchholtz was raised by a single mother

from Austria and grew up with strong

European influences but as time goes on,

she’s found herself exploring and practicing

her Native American culture more.

“I’m really interested now,” Buchholtz said

“I know a lot about my European heritage but

I’m really tapping now into my Native roots

and as I learn more, a lot of my beliefs really

align with the Native culture. So it’s kind of a

time of rediscovery for me.”

I hope that Native children can really

connect with the book because I think the

whole story is written through the Native

lens but I hope it applies to everyone, really

to show that we’re all connected to one

another."