AROUND WINSLOW

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow

business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday

of every month from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

For more info, contact (928) 289-2434.

WIHCC- Drive-Thru Food Distribution

May 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at WIHCC East end of campus

by the Optometry building. Food provided by Flagstaff

Family Food Center. WIHCC Patients & Beneficiaries

welcome. More info, contact (928) 289 6252.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in

Winslow.

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is

available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

