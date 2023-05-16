AROUND WINSLOW

OFFERS
May 16, 2023

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow

business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday

of every month from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

For more info, contact (928) 289-2434.

WIHCC- Drive-Thru Food Distribution

May 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at WIHCC East end of campus

by the Optometry building. Food provided by Flagstaff

Family Food Center. WIHCC Patients & Beneficiaries

welcome. More info, contact (928) 289 6252.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in

Winslow.

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is

available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute?

Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.

