AROUND WINSLOW
Good Morning Winslow
Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow
business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday
of every month from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.
For more info, contact (928) 289-2434.
WIHCC- Drive-Thru Food Distribution
May 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at WIHCC East end of campus
by the Optometry building. Food provided by Flagstaff
Family Food Center. WIHCC Patients & Beneficiaries
welcome. More info, contact (928) 289 6252.
Winslow Rotary Club
Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in
Winslow.
Material Girls Quilt Guild
The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is
available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Set for Surprise Demolition
- Tens of thousands attend Gathering of Nations in New Mexico, world's largest powwow
- Final COVID restrictions lifted on Navajo Nation
- Navajo Nation Council passes resolution opposing New Mexico Indian Affairs appointee James Mountain
- Five awarded Navajo Nation Bilingual Seal Award
- Wearing red, Indigenous families honor missing relatives in Flagstaff and around the country
- Remains in California are Navajo woman Christine Lester; missing since 1987
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Bashas’ market celebrates reopening in Kayenta May 4 after interior remodel
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Navajo Nation leadership attends first phase of Little Colorado River adjudication trial
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Tribal members join Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corp. at groundbreaking of new Clarkddale hotel
