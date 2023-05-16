Around the Rez: Week of May 17
KUYI Graduation/Promotion Shout-out Shot May 31
Do you have someone graduating or promoting? Do you want to wish them congratulations? Contact KUYI at (928) 738-5505 or email info@kuyi.net.
Coconino Community College Summer Bridge program open
Registration has begun for CCC's Native American Summer Bridge program. The program begins June 5. To register visit coconino.edu/nasc or call (928) 226-4323.
Diamondbacks Native American Recognition Day June 3
Join the Arizona Diamonbacks for the 25th Annual Native American Recognition Day. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will celebrate heritage and culture.
TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open
TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.
Rug Weaving Workshop
The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.
STEM Camp
Girls grades 2-12 are invited to attend the free STEM Camp at Diné College in Tsaile June 9-11. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.
Warrior Leadership Summit June-July
Registration is open for the annual Warrior Leadership Summit June 29 to July 4 in Carlinville, Illinois. Questions and registration: Ron Hutchcraft Ministries at (870) 741-3300 or wls@oneagleswings.com.
HSAPC in Person Meetings
12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon, Tues, Wed and Fri at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.
Celebrate Recovery Meetings
12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church in Gallup. All adults welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.
Navajo Bingo Fridays
WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
