Originally Published: May 16, 2023 2:12 p.m.

Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs

off on $17 billion budget package

Associated Press

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie

Hobbs has signed into law a

$17 billion Arizona budget

package that drew criticism

from Democrats for failing

to limit the expansion of a

school voucher program.

"While it isn't perfect, this

budget is an important step

towards making housing

more affordable, building

more roads, bridges and

broadband access, expanding

children's health insurance,

and investing in our public

schools," Hobbs said in a

statement May 12.

"I'm glad legislative

leaders were able to come

together to deliver for

Arizona, and I look forward

to our continued partnership."

The Democratic governor

came into office in January

with plans to undo the massive

explosion in the voucher

program, championed by her

GOP predecessor, Gov. Doug

Ducey.

The program lets students

apply to use public money

for private-school tuition and

other education costs.

Hobbs' office had said the

expansion siphons money

from underfunded public

schools and would cost $1.5

billion over the next decade.

But despite her criticism

of the expanded vouchers,

the budget negotiated with

leaders of the Republican controlled Legislature by

Hobbs didn't include any

caps on the expansion.