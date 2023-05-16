OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs off on $17 billion budget package

FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, makes her State of the State address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Wednesday, May 10, the Arizona Legislature approved a $17 billion budget package that was negotiated by Hobbs and Republican legislative leaders. Democratic lawmakers criticized the package for failing to put limits on an expansion of a school voucher program that they say is a drain on the state's budget. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)

FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, makes her State of the State address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Wednesday, May 10, the Arizona Legislature approved a $17 billion budget package that was negotiated by Hobbs and Republican legislative leaders. Democratic lawmakers criticized the package for failing to put limits on an expansion of a school voucher program that they say is a drain on the state's budget. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)

Associated Press
Originally Published: May 16, 2023 2:12 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs

off on $17 billion budget package

Associated Press

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie

Hobbs has signed into law a

$17 billion Arizona budget

package that drew criticism

from Democrats for failing

to limit the expansion of a

school voucher program.

"While it isn't perfect, this

budget is an important step

towards making housing

more affordable, building

more roads, bridges and

broadband access, expanding

children's health insurance,

and investing in our public

schools," Hobbs said in a

statement May 12.

"I'm glad legislative

leaders were able to come

together to deliver for

Arizona, and I look forward

to our continued partnership."

The Democratic governor

came into office in January

with plans to undo the massive

explosion in the voucher

program, championed by her

GOP predecessor, Gov. Doug

Ducey.

The program lets students

apply to use public money

for private-school tuition and

other education costs.

Hobbs' office had said the

expansion siphons money

from underfunded public

schools and would cost $1.5

billion over the next decade.

But despite her criticism

of the expanded vouchers,

the budget negotiated with

leaders of the Republican controlled Legislature by

Hobbs didn't include any

caps on the expansion.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas