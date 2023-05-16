Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs off on $17 billion budget package
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs
off on $17 billion budget package
Associated Press
PHOENIX — Gov. Katie
Hobbs has signed into law a
$17 billion Arizona budget
package that drew criticism
from Democrats for failing
to limit the expansion of a
school voucher program.
"While it isn't perfect, this
budget is an important step
towards making housing
more affordable, building
more roads, bridges and
broadband access, expanding
children's health insurance,
and investing in our public
schools," Hobbs said in a
statement May 12.
"I'm glad legislative
leaders were able to come
together to deliver for
Arizona, and I look forward
to our continued partnership."
The Democratic governor
came into office in January
with plans to undo the massive
explosion in the voucher
program, championed by her
GOP predecessor, Gov. Doug
Ducey.
The program lets students
apply to use public money
for private-school tuition and
other education costs.
Hobbs' office had said the
expansion siphons money
from underfunded public
schools and would cost $1.5
billion over the next decade.
But despite her criticism
of the expanded vouchers,
the budget negotiated with
leaders of the Republican controlled Legislature by
Hobbs didn't include any
caps on the expansion.
