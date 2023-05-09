OFFERS
Tuba City Regional Health Care continues mask mandate

Photo courtesy Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation

Photo courtesy Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 9:56 p.m.

TUBA CITY — Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation is reconfirming its mask mandate at all TCRHCC health care locations across the Western region of the Navajo, Hopi, and San Juan-Paiute reservations.

“Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation will continue to have staff, patients and visitors wear masks at all our facilities and clinics,” announced CEO Joette Walters.

On May 5, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren announced a lifting of the mask mandate across the Nation, but that “health care facilities, nursing homes, and schools can do so under their own guidelines.”

Health care facilities regularly see patients with possible COVID symptoms. Masks help prevent all respiratory viruses — not just COVID — and help keep healthcare workers and patients healthy and safe.

COVID vaccinations and testing are still available at the drive-up vaccine clinic near the entrance of the campus from Monday to Friday 8 — 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Information provided by Tube City Regional Health Care Center

