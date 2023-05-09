Tuba City athletes shine in spring sports
Originally Published: May 9, 2023 10:17 p.m.
Tuba City High School recognized senior track and field athletes Latoya Poola Erika Edison, Sarah Wero, Tailynn Nez, Nathaniel Fulton Jr. and Autumn Fowler. The Tuba City Junior High Lady Braves advanced to the final four when they defeated Chinle 10-9.
