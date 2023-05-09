Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family boosted by donors on Arizona Gives Day

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — “It really is a few caring people who change the world!” commented Betsyann Wilson, executive director of Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family, after Arizona Gives Day April 4.

By midnight, the nonprofit alliance had received $33,358 from 84 unique donors during the 24-hour competitive fundraising campaign.

“We finished in second place in the category of Most Dollars Raised by a Mid-Sized Non-Profit,” added Wilson. Unofficial totals showed over $3,800,000 was raised for nonprofits statewide. “I am super-excited that among the 875 nonprofits of all sizes across Arizona, NPC Friends and Family finished 13th overall,” continued Wilson. Friends and Family is considered a mid-sized nonprofit, based on annual revenues. The second-place finish carries a bonus prize of $3,000.

“We especially want to thank our great friend Chris Corbin of The House in Show Low,” Wilson says. “Chris provides $6,000 each year to fund his great scholarship, NPC On The House, which provides three awards of $2,000 each to grads from Show Low, Snowflake, and Blue Ridge High Schools. It’s one of the many ways he gives back to our communities and makes his gift on Arizona Gives Day!”

Another great benefit of this year’s event was a pledge from an anonymous donor to provide four $2,000 scholarships to students in NPC’s brand-new Bachelor of Applied Science in Early Childhood Education. “The first cohort of students in the program will enroll in the 23-24 academic year, and we want to support them,” Wilson explains. “An anonymous donor pledged to assure we raised $8,000. We had donations totaling over $4,000 for the new scholarship, and the donor will provide us a grant to total $8,000. We are very thankful!”



“I am most grateful for the continued outpouring of love for those honored by memorial scholarships,” Wilson noted. The Taking Flight Scholarship in Memory of Dr. Eric B. Henderson, established by Henderson’s family following his death in March 2020, brought in $9,667 – almost 30% of the total dollars raised. The Martin Lucas Memorial Scholarship received over $3,600 in designated donations. This fund honors the life of Lucas, the husband of a longtime NPC employee.

All donations to NPC Friends & Family, a 501 (c) (3) organization, are tax-deductible. NPC Friends & Family is organized exclusively to support the mission and goals of Northland Pioneer College through the advancement of college programs and services, the establishment and growth of student scholarships, and the positive promotion of NPC. For more information about fundraising events or creating or donating to a scholarship, please contact Betsyann Wilson at (928) 536-6245, betsy.wilson@npc.edu, or consider making a gift today by visiting www.npcfriendsfamily.org.

Information provided by Northland Pioneer College.