New summer program gives Four Corners region a first hand look at law school

BLANDING, Utah — The S.J. Quinney College of Law and Utah State University's Blanding Campus have partnered to offer a free four-week residential summer program called "Law as Influence, Law as Change" (LAILAC) for students interested in pursuing a career in law. The program gives undergraduate students from the Four Corners region a preview of law school through workshops, courses and hands-on experiences, to help them prepare for—and succeed in—their legal education. Ultimately, the program seeks to support future lawyers who are talented and diverse—and who are equipped to address the unique legal needs of rural communities.

The LAILAC program provides students with a comprehensive introduction to the study and practice of law. Participants will take short classes on legal writing, environmental law and criminal law, as well as attending workshops on topics such as applying to law school, securing financial aid, and developing professional skills. They will also meet lawyers and visit courts, getting a first-hand look at the legal profession and potential career paths.

The program will be held from June 5 to June 30, 2023, and applications are due by May 15, 2023.

The LAILAC program is made possible by a grant from the AccessLex Institute's Diversity Pathway Intervention Grant Program, which funds initiatives that help students from underrepresented groups enter law school and the legal profession. The grant program's ultimate goal is to identify and support effective methods for increasing the enrollment and success of law students from historically underrepresented racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Elizabeth Kronk Warner, dean of the S.J. Quinney College of Law, says the LAILAC program demonstrates the college’s broader focus on increasing access to legal education—which is essential to the future of the profession. "The legal field, and society more generally, benefits from having diverse perspectives at the table," said Warner, who is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. "When lawyers come from diverse and underrepresented communities, they are better equipped to serve those communities because they understand the unique cultural, social, and legal issues they face."

The LAILAC program’s application is open to undergraduate students from USU Blanding and colleges in the Four Corners region who are interested in pursuing a law degree. The program covers all expenses, including room and board.

Learn more about the LAILAC program at https://sjquinney.utah.edu/lilac/.

Information provided by S.J Quinney College of Law and Utah State University.