New Mexico delegates renew push for broader Chaco Canyon Historical Park protection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are again pushing to make permanent a stop on oil and gas development outside the boundaries of Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
The Democrats reintroduced legislation May 2 that would formalize a 10-mile buffer around the park that would span more than 490 square miles of federal land.
It's the latest attempt to protect what environmentalists and Native American tribes consider the greater Chaco region, an expansive stretch of northwestern New Mexico that includes locations that are culturally significant to New Mexico pueblos and other tribes.
A moratorium on new leasing and mineral development on federal land remains in effect as the U.S. Interior Department considers a 20-year withdrawal that would prohibit drilling and other activities across
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said visiting the national park and the area that surrounds it provides a better understanding of "who we are and where we came from."
"This sacred area educates, inspires and compels us to reflect on the importance of both our shared history and the communities we love today," she said in a statement.
Pueblos in New Mexico have been working on an extensive ethnographic study of the region in hopes of better informing federal land managers of the cultural resources that dot the landscape. While the work is still underway, tribal leaders are hopeful that the federal government — particularly the Interior Department — is moving toward planning that incorporates traditional knowledge.
Mark Mitchell, chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, said the Chaco area represents an ancestral footprint and the foundation of core values that Pueblo communities still strive to uphold today.
The legislation is a means to safeguard Indigenous histories, Mitchell and other Pueblo governors said in a statement.
"When development damages this interconnected landscape, the harm can never be undone," said J. Michael Chavarria, governor of Santa Clara Pueblo.
The Navajo Nation also completed its own study last year and has been advocating for a smaller area to be set aside given the economic impacts a withdrawal would have on the tribe and individual Navajo landowners whose allotments would be landlocked as a result.
Advocates point to a federal assessment done last year that found less than a dozen Navajo allottee owners would be highly impacted, but a Navajo Nation Council committee made up of all 24 tribal lawmakers in April adopted a resolution rejecting the proposed buffer and opposing the federal legislation.
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- Navajo Nation leadership attends first phase of Little Colorado River adjudication trial
- Birdsprings Chapter members treading water as they wait for flood relief
- Tribal members join Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corp. at groundbreaking of new Clarkddale hotel
- Tucson in process of returning land to Tohono O'odham Nation
- Native youth invited to join Colorado River trip through Grand Canyon
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Northern Arizona Healthcare selects David Cheney as new CEO
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo artist’s work featured on skateboard Forever Stamp
- US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Senator Hatathlie to head task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: