Navajo Nation Council passes resolution opposing New Mexico Indian Affairs appointee James Mountain
This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council is calling on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to withdraw her appointment of a former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo as Indian Affairs cabinet secretary. Passed unanimously last week by the tribe’s governing body, the resolution adds to growing opposition to James Mountain as Lujan Grisham’s pick to head the state agency.
Mountain was indicted in 2008 but never convicted on charges of criminal sexual penetration, kidnapping, and aggravated battery against a household member, leading members of the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force to demand his removal in February. The prosecution dropped the charges in 2010 due to insufficient evidence and the court record was put under seal.
In passing the resolution, the Navajo Nation Council joins Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, task force members and several New Mexico state senators in speaking out against Mountain’s appointment. Nygren wrote in a letter to the governor in February that his people’s voices “are so often unheard on concerns like this.”
Mountain staying on as secretary, the council resolution states, would “negatively impact the critical work” of the task force, which is housed within the Indian Affairs Department.
Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley, in a news release, said she understands opposing the appointment “may jeopardize funding from the state to the Navajo Nation, but we cannot place a price tag on the safety and well-being of our Native women, men, LGBTQ community and children.”
Lujan Grisham “does not plan” to withdraw the appointment, spokesperson Maddy Hayden said in a text to New Mexico In Depth May 4. Mountain, through an Indian Affairs spokesperson Thursday, said the work of the department continues to be his top priority.
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- Navajo Nation leadership attends first phase of Little Colorado River adjudication trial
- Birdsprings Chapter members treading water as they wait for flood relief
- Tribal members join Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corp. at groundbreaking of new Clarkddale hotel
- Tucson in process of returning land to Tohono O'odham Nation
- Native youth invited to join Colorado River trip through Grand Canyon
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Northern Arizona Healthcare selects David Cheney as new CEO
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo artist’s work featured on skateboard Forever Stamp
- US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Senator Hatathlie to head task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: