Navajo Nation Council passes resolution opposing New Mexico Indian Affairs appointee James Mountain

Demonstrators, including Katherine Benally of Ya-Ta-Hey, N.M., foreground, applaud speakers at a demonstration against the appointment of James Mountain to lead the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department, at the New Mexico state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M. March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Demonstrators, including Katherine Benally of Ya-Ta-Hey, N.M., foreground, applaud speakers at a demonstration against the appointment of James Mountain to lead the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department, at the New Mexico state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M. March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Bella Davis, New Mexico Indepth
Originally Published: May 9, 2023 10:32 p.m.

This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council is calling on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to withdraw her appointment of a former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo as Indian Affairs cabinet secretary. Passed unanimously last week by the tribe’s governing body, the resolution adds to growing opposition to James Mountain as Lujan Grisham’s pick to head the state agency.

Mountain was indicted in 2008 but never convicted on charges of criminal sexual penetration, kidnapping, and aggravated battery against a household member, leading members of the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force to demand his removal in February. The prosecution dropped the charges in 2010 due to insufficient evidence and the court record was put under seal.

In passing the resolution, the Navajo Nation Council joins Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, task force members and several New Mexico state senators in speaking out against Mountain’s appointment. Nygren wrote in a letter to the governor in February that his people’s voices “are so often unheard on concerns like this.”

Mountain staying on as secretary, the council resolution states, would “negatively impact the critical work” of the task force, which is housed within the Indian Affairs Department.

Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley, in a news release, said she understands opposing the appointment “may jeopardize funding from the state to the Navajo Nation, but we cannot place a price tag on the safety and well-being of our Native women, men, LGBTQ community and children.”

Lujan Grisham “does not plan” to withdraw the appointment, spokesperson Maddy Hayden said in a text to New Mexico In Depth May 4. Mountain, through an Indian Affairs spokesperson Thursday, said the work of the department continues to be his top priority.

