Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. —The Navajo Nation Department of Agriculture (NNDA) and Navajo Fair Office recently announced they will be hosting the first-ever Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) Tour Qualifier on the Navajo Nation June 17-18 at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena in Window Rock.

Dubbed the "Navajo Ag Expo INFR Qualifier," they are anticipating 300 or more contestants to compete in the following categories: bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, team roping, calf roping, bull riding, ladies' breakaway, ladies' barrel racing, senior breakaway, senior team roping, junior steer riding, junior breakaway, and junior barrel racing.

Slack times for June 17 and 18 will be announced at a later date. Performance times will begin 7:30 p.m. June 17 and 1:30 p.m. June 18. There will be an added purse of $5,000 for major events and $1,000 for junior and senior events. All prizes will be paid out in cash.

Cowboys and cowgirls can enter online at www.midwestrodeoentries.com or by phone at (605) 374-7754 starting June 2 and continuing until June 5

Admission for the Navajo Ag Expo INFR Qualifier will be $10 for all attendees. The inaugural event will include a carnival by Frazier Shows and an array of vendors.

"Since INFR's inception in 1976, scores of champions have hailed from the Great Navajo Nation, and the Department of Agriculture and the Navajo Fair Office look forward to bringing the best of Indian Country to our backyard for Dine rodeo fans to enjoy locally," said NNDA Manager Leo Watchman Jr.

For more information, contact NNDA at (928) 871-6605.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Department of Agriculture.