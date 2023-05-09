Erin Toadlena Pablo selected as Gallup police chief

GALLUP — Erin Toadlena Pablo, the Sawmill, Arizona native, has made history.

Toadlena Pablo became the first female police chief of the Gallup Police Department when she took the oath of office May 2 in Gallup, New Mexico.

Navajo Nation Buu Nygren, along with Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya, Speaker of the. 25th Navajo Nation Council Crystalyne Curley, watched the history unfold.

“I want to continue to encourage you,” said President Nygren’s. “You're such a good role model. You lead by example, you're leading the police force here in the city of Gallup. You're gonna be the trendsetter for all the woman warriors that are gonna come forward to one day be police chiefs.”

Toadlena Pablo took the helm as acting chief after former Police Chief Franklin Boyd retired Jan. 20.

“I will be Chief of Police, but I’m only as strong as the weakest person here,” she said. “I will work every day to support my officers and their vital service to the community.”

Toadlena Pablo began her career in 2001 as a rookie officer whose work was similar to the public service officers. Throughout the years, she served in multiple roles that includes internal affairs, a school resource officer, bike patrol and emergency response team.

She was promoted to captain and served in that capacity until she was selected to be the acting chief.

Toadlena Pablo believes that “humanizing the badge” is an effective approach to being proactive in addressing crime.

“We’re not just here because someone is in trouble; we’re here because we genuinely want to help,” she said.